As soon as I untangle myself from one prosecution, the Police State hits me with two more.

I am constantly being arrested and questioned for an endless conveyor belt of Mickey Mouse 'offences'.

You may have seen already, but I was questioned by the Met Police the other night about social media posts!

Yes, you read that right, social media posts!

This is the kind of nonsense they imprisoned Lucy Connolly and Wayne O'Rourke for after the Southport terror attack.

Look at the anti-Hamas meme below they now want to prosecute me for:

I write to you today due to another storm brewed up by the Police State.

Once again, they've come for me – handcuffs clinking like the chains of oppression, dragging me away for daring to speak the truths they fear.

I've been arrested time and time again, thrown into the bowels of prisons that reek of injustice, all because I refuse to bow to their gag orders.

I am a man who loves his country so much that I'd rather rot in a cell than let the establishment bury our freedoms under their lies.

They call it law enforcement, but make no mistake – it's a calculated crusade to silence me, and it's been non-stop for years now.

The political elite, the faceless bureaucrats and corrupt judges, wince at the sound of my voice exposing their failures.

They want me gone, erased from the public eye, because I shine a light on the grooming gangs, the cultural betrayals, and the erosion of our British way of life.

Every arrest, every court battle, is their desperate attempt to muzzle me because I won't back down.

But I tell you this, I am unshakeable and will never give up.

I've endured solitary confinement, threats to my family, and the constant harassment of a system rigged against truth-tellers like me.

This isn't just my fight – it's ours.

I'm out here on the front lines, battling for freedom of speech, that sacred right they're stripping away piece by piece.

In this so-called democracy, speaking your mind can land you in prison, but I won't let them win!

I'm enduring this persecution, this relentless censorship, for you and your family.

For your children who deserve a safe Britain, for your communities crumbling under ignored crimes.

My love for our people runs deeper than any jail cell, it's the fire that fuels me through the darkest days.

Without it, we'd be just another silenced voice, but with it, we're a beacon they can't extinguish.

Yet, I must be honest, I couldn't keep standing without you.

Your messages of support and your unyielding belief in our cause – they are my armour.

You've marched with me in spirit, amplified my voice when the media blackouts descend.

Together, we've shaken the foundations of their ivory towers at Westminster!

But the battles rage on, and so do the costs.

My legal bills are skyrocketing, a mountain built from endless arrests, frivolous charges, and courtroom ambushes designed to bankrupt me into submission.

Every pound they force me to spend on legal fees is another weapon in their arsenal to crush dissent.

That's why I'm reaching out to you today Valerie. I need your help to fight back.

Please chip in whatever you can to help me stand my ground – £10, £20, or more – to fund the legal team who will turn their attacks against them.

Chip in today and let's show these tyrants that our British spirit won't be broken!

Your contribution isn't just financial, it's ammunition in the war for our freedom.

In the run up to our 'Free Speech Festival', we need all hands on deck.

Please help me hold the line by choosing a contribution below:

Yours sincerely

Tommy Robinson