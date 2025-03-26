During the trial, the Muslim teen also admitted to blackmailing his young girlfriend after the abortion of their child with self-made videos of them having sex. An expert who analysed Wais S.’s mobile phone during the case disturbingly stumbled across a post on the TikTok channel ‘ExposingVienna’.

‘It’s about public shaming and revenge porn,’ he said. ‘It looks like something was published. The defendant wrote: “She gangbanged 15 guys, posts videos, do you want videos, hahahaha?” Footage of the abuse saw the girl yelling: ‘Stop it’, several times.

Read more >