Those of us who have been warning for years that the leftist-Islamist alliance is the gravest threat to the freedom, security, and peaceful coexistence of western peoples will continue to raise the alarm, because the alternative is not acceptable. Cancel culture’s power is waning, so perhaps the time is finally here when we can recognize the dangers of red-green extremism and the virulent strains of anti-white, anti-Jewish racism that it produces. Axel Rudakubana is a product of the red-green alliance.

Read more >