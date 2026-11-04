Costco Canada has quietly switched nearly its entire meat supply to Halal without member’s consent or notice. Halal slaughter requires the animal to remain fully conscious while its throat is slit in the name of Allah and it is left to bleed out until dead. Every air-chill slaughterhouse in Canada is now halal which means unless you are buying from a local supplier you are consuming halal meat. According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), grocery stores are not obligated to label it.

This issue is not really about food. It is an incremental step in stealth jihad. The plan as the Muslim Brotherhood put it, “eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and ‘sabotaging’ its miserable house…”

Islam is a threat to Canada’s sovereignty and an attack against our Judeo-Christian heritage. Its modus operandi is to enter non-Muslim nations and rather than embrace the host country’s values—it pushes its own. Muslims make demands and requests for accommodations, in reality Sharia law is being implemented right under our noses. Halal is based on Islamic Sharia law which is incompatible with western Christian nations. Muslim leaders have openly described Halal as a means “to conquer the world through the Halal movement”. It is also reportedly used to fund terrorism. Europe and the UK are the proof of what happens when a country fails to say no to these accommodations at the start.

Canadians are the majority, and our buying power will be used to set this matter straight and Costco should use its buying power to restore conventional pre-stunned meat as the standard.

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