In 2014, Tom Quiggin, a former Privy Council intelligence analyst and court-recognized expert on terrorism, authored a study that “intended to focus public attention on the requirement to have a national level discussion on the Muslim Brotherhood and its role in Canada.” It was not welcomed by the Liberal Party under Islamo-reverent Justin Trudeau, who came to power shortly after its publication. Attacked as a smear against Canadian Muslims by the National Council of Canadian Muslims (formerly CAIR-CAN), the report’s recommendation for an investigation into the Brotherhood was quickly subsumed under the general heading of “Islamophobia.” References to the group gently sank beneath the bar of permissible discourse.

