I do find it extremely disgusting that a senior journalist sitting in Greater London, using daily modern technologies powered by fossil fuels, in a country that became rich thanks to fossil fuels (and loot from Kenya), should write such a disdainful piece on one of the biggest media outlets on earth about a young man who appears to have knowledge, hard work, and passion to serve his community and people.

To Mr Machogu, bravo for your intelligence and courage! Well, you have missed the opportunity of making a career with the climate cult, for example as a United Nations Youth Climate Adviser. The BBC hit piece just showed you how pitiful that path is. May the wealth of your people begin to approach the wealth that their colonizers achieved by digging, drilling, and burning coal and oil in Britain!

