Democracies are facing threats, stated a news release from the prime minister’s office in March. So, while overtaxed, struggling Canadians shop for canned soup on sale, Justin Trudeau pledged $30 million to dubious projects that will allegedly “safeguard and advance” democracy.

Who knew the guy — who invoked the Emergencies [War Measures] Act, yearns to control free speech (criticism, truth, dissent) with the Online Harms Act, and refuses to answer even simple questions in the House of Commons — is a democracy warrior with an “unwavering commitment” to protect democratic institutions “here and around the world.”

And how?

In a video address to the Summit for Democracy 2024 in South Korea, Trudeau pledged $8.4 million to research the connection between climate change and declining support for democracy in the global South. Huh?

Translation — “environment defenders” or eco-zealots beloved by fellow supreme eco-zealot Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, get wads of Canadian taxpayer cash to squander on promoting the climate change hoax. Meanwhile in Trudeau’s democracy, Liberal friends and donors who peddle green — and diverse other projects — get rich via sole-sourced contracts and a disregard for rules.

Conveniently, in Trudeau’s democracy there’s seldom a way or a will to track if any legitimate benefits were realized. Like in Third World countries, the money simply vanishes while Canadians increasingly worry about paying mortgages and utility bills.

The remaining millions Trudeau pledged to safeguard democracy will fund vague human rights and inclusion projects, and counter foreign interference. Trudeau fretting about foreign interference abroad — while unnamed and protected Canadian MPs spied for foreign governments — is akin to fretting about one dandelion in a neighbor’s yard while overgrown thistles choke your own yard.

That these Liberal ideological priorities don’t line up with the needs of Canadian peoplekind is only one reason Trudeau and his Liberal cabal appear poised to get booted to fourth place — winning only 37 of their current 123 seats and only 22% of the popular vote — in the next federal election, according to a recent Abacus Data poll.

Although 59% of respondents aren’t at all impressed with Trudeau, he dismissed it all as Canadians not being “in a decision mode right now,” during a recent interview with his fawning bestie and co-dependent CBC news.

Well, sure they are. After nine years of Trudeau, Canadians now know the word democracy rolls off Liberal tongues with meaningless, insincere ease. Liberal arrogance and lack of accountability, which is a critical part of democracy, has made life harder, crushed hope, stirred anger, and destroyed trust beyond repair. Voter’s minds are made up. And as things get worse, or even if the Liberals stay the course, more support will continue to shift away from them — every time a budget-conscious Canadian must bypass the meat counter or only be able to fill the tank half full. Or hear another fib or about more wasteful spending.

A Conservative Party release, Just the Facts: Poverty Surges in Trudeau’s Canada noted that poverty and food insecurity continues to climb and food banks saw a record two million visits per month with a million more expected this year.

“As a direct consequence of the Trudeau Government’s inflationary spending and taxes, millions of Canadians are struggling to keep their heads above water,” it stated.

However, during his summit video address, Trudeau assessed the problem Canada faces as he interprets it.

“We’re seeing growing distrust of government and media and increased polarization exacerbated by misinformation and disinformation,” he said.

One person’s idea of disinformation is the truth another person speaks.

But talk about reading the room wrong. So much distrust of the Liberal government stems from the public getting little to no information. China election interference. SNC Lavalin. The Wuhan COVID-19 investigation in the Winnipeg Microbiology Lab. The WE charity scandal. And more.

But it's deeper than that.

Democracy, they cry! That Liberal arrogance and disdain for accountability to Canadians oozes into the House where years of cheap theatrics have been played out every time the opposition asks a question or catches them in deception.

Trudeau, Chrystia Freeland, Guilbeault — all of them — dodge the questions, mock the opposition, spew meaningless gibberish, then sit down with smug, triumphant, proud looks on their faces. Their colleagues try to outdo one another with the clapping, cheering, pounding and stomping in approval.

What they are really celebrating is not having made the opposition look small or incompetent. They’re callously celebrating getting away without answering to Canadians. They look like the incompetent fools. And Canadians are fed up with the games they play.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has promised to cap spending and axe the carbon tax nobody wants that’s driving up food, gas, and heating bills.

Recently, the Conservatives forced the release of carbon tax data in a secret internal Liberal report — that revealed a crippling $20-billion-a-year loss in GDP and an overall $30 billion hit to the economy.

Instead of answering to Canadians, or owning up, or saying anything remotely ministerial, Guilbeault retorted with a childish accusation that the Conservatives want to “let the planet burn.”

When Poilievre pointed out that nine out of 10 middle-class Canadians are paying more taxes, housing costs have doubled, 76% of middle-class youth think they’ll never be able to afford a home, and that Trudeau is making the same promises he made in 2015 and broke, the prime minister’s response wasn’t clever or funny, it was appalling.

“Mr. Speaker, if it didn't have real world impacts on Canadians it would almost be amusing to watch the conservator leader tie himself in a knot,” mocked Trudeau.

Well, thank goodness someone is, because the prime minister and his Liberal party polices have literally put Canadians in peril.

Sure, Trudeau has acknowledged that Canadians face affordability problems, but hey, his government is working on solutions to fix the problems — inflation, the housing crisis, division, a debt-riddled future for children and grandchildren — their bad governing created under a shroud of secrecy.

And these clowns have the nerve to spend millions on pet projects under the guise of wanting to “safeguard and advance” democracy in other nations.

Trudeau’s right. Democracy has been under attack in Canada and elsewhere by socialist, communist, cold-hearted, self-serving lefties who are now losing their grip.

Democracy — in the European Union, El Salvador, the Netherlands, Italy, Poland, Hungary, Sweden, Switzerland, Finland, and elsewhere — is being salvaged, rejuvenated, booting out the forces that crushed it. There may even be hope for the UK after the July 4 election. It’s sure looking good for the US on November 5.

Imagine, none of that was “advanced” with the help of an $8.4 million climate/democracy research project.

Change came about because people finally got fed up with the spin, squandering, destructive ideology, and lack of accountably.

