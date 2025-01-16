Where is the best place to hide a child-rapist? You can start with the modern English Wokabulary, where grooming gangs and minor attracted persons skip anonymously around the edges where migrant rape-mobs and pedos once prowled. These are useful terms for the kind of blue-haired pronoun-pushers who gabble ‘love is love’ whenever any fashionable fetish is challenged. Predators adore things you can say in front of the children. But the premium term of choice is always ‘gender’ -the 21st-century pedophile’s skeleton key to access all areas. What, then, do you do when the child-rapist may have been not just enabled by but actually hidden within the government itself? Britain’s pro-muslim far-Left are about to give us a demonstration -and the fallout could be nuclear.

