Conservative Christians disapproved of Francis because of his support for a socialist world government, George Soros' open society, Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum, and the homosexual agenda. Pope Francis had the power to lead the church spiritually, but he chose to deconstruct the foundation of the church. The former Pope didn't have the power to silence the faithful, but he had the power to remove the faithful, like Archbishop Vigano, and appoint others, just like him, to positions of authority within the Church, and that's why I believe Pope Benedict was the last legitimate Pope.

