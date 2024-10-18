Sinwar’s demise is not just a military victory – it is a powerful statement about Israel’s refusal to engage in appeasement. Netanyahu, long known for his hardline stance against terrorism, has made it clear that while Israel would engage in negotiations with Hamas to release hostages, its main agenda is not to talk with those who target civilians but to eliminate them. Sinwar, a figure notorious for his brutality, was responsible for the bloodiest attack on Jews and Israel since the Holocaust. His ultimate vision, the 7 October atrocities were orchestrated with chilling precision after years of preparation.

The death of Yahya Sinwar, the top military commander of Hamas, is an important and symbolic moment in Israel’s ongoing war against the terror group. His elimination was finally made official by an evening statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following hours of rumours fuelled by the circulation of unmistakable pictures of his corpse. Yet not one rocket was fired into Israel by Hamas in response. This is what progress looks like.

The man who threatened to ‘take down the border with Israel and tear out their hearts from their bodies’ is now dead, marking a critical juncture in the conflict that reverberates beyond the battlefield and carries profound implications for the region’s future. It is a testament to Israel’s unyielding resolve, and signals a broader shift in how the state deals with the persistent threat posed by Hamas and its Iranian backers. Netanyahu was right to ignore the US and others’ attempts to stop its military action. As Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said: ‘After decades, we prove that there is a military solution to terrorism.’

This historic moment vindicates Israel’s determination to act in Rafah

Sinwar’s demise is not just a military victory – it is a powerful statement about Israel’s refusal to engage in appeasement. Netanyahu, long known for his hardline stance against terrorism, has made it clear that while Israel would engage in negotiations with Hamas to release hostages, its main agenda is not to talk with those who target civilians but to eliminate them. Sinwar, a figure notorious for his brutality, was responsible for the bloodiest attack on Jews and Israel since the Holocaust. His ultimate vision, the 7 October atrocities were orchestrated with chilling precision after years of preparation.

Netanyahu’s government has demonstrated that terrorism is best confronted with decisive action. Sinwar was eliminated as the IDF had been pressing deep into Hamas-controlled areas. There was no prior intelligence indicating his exact location, but upon seeing movement in a building, a tank shell was fired, followed by an infantry sweep. It was only later, after the soldiers examined the bodies, that one recognised Sinwar’s jug ears and wonky teeth, and sent photographs to Israeli intelligence for verification. Netanyahu’s words following DNA verification were direct: ‘The person who committed the most terrible massacre in the history of our nation since the Holocaust… was eliminated today by our heroic soldiers.’

Soon, Bibi’s Churchillian attitude appeared to have spread to the states. Even Kamala Harris threatened: ‘to any terrorist who kills Americans, threatens the American people, or threatens our troops or our interests, know this, we will always bring you to justice.’ Of course, her bravado rings utterly hollow, for it was not America who brought to justice this killer of American and other hostages, it was Israel. Sinwar was found and killed in Rafah, the place where Kamala Harris had ‘studied the maps’ and determined the operation should not go forward. Photographs revealed Sinwar and his companions had on them the passport of a teacher for UNRWA.

This contradiction in America’s position highlights the clash between Israel’s security imperatives and international diplomatic pressure. Harris cannot have studied the maps of Rafah all that well. This historic moment vindicates Israel’s determination to act in Rafah despite high-pressure external objections.

The absence of hostages near Sinwar at the time of his death was an unexpected yet vital detail. For months, he was rumoured to be moving among hostages, using them as human shields to avoid Israeli airstrikes. His DNA had been found near the bodies of the recently murdered hostages. Now his death may present a unique opportunity for hostages to be returned, possibly in return for his body, currently in Israeli custody. Netanyahu has also offered a stark choice to those holding the hostages: return them, and live. This unprecedented offer of immunity to those who release the captives underscores the stakes. Eliminating Sinwar is only part of the battle; the greater objective is to secure the release of the hostages and dismantle Hamas’ military capabilities, ensuring that Gaza can be rebuilt without the spectre of terrorism.

Netanyahu framed Sinwar’s death as the “beginning of the day after Hamas,” signalling that Israel sees no future in which Hamas governs Gaza. Netanyahu addressed the people of Gaza directly: “Hamas will no longer rule Gaza… this is an opportunity for you to finally break free from its tyranny.” There are also broader regional implications. Sinwar’s elimination sends a message not just to Hamas, but to all of Israel’s adversaries, particularly Hezbollah and their Iranian patrons. The Islamic Republic, the true orchestrator behind much of the conflict, uses its proxies to destabilise the region. Sinwar’s death, complete with graphic photos to get the message across, reminds Iran and its allies of Israel’s unshakable resolve.

Israel’s path to peace cannot be through appeasement or ceasefires with groups seeking its destruction. Netanyahu’s approach, though derided by some Western neophytes to the realities of the Middle East, underscores a fundamental truth about Israel’s security in a brutal neighbourhood: peace is achieved not by negotiating with those who seek to kill you, but by eliminating them. With Sinwar gone, the war continues—but Israel moves one crucial step closer to its ultimate goal: a Gaza free from Hamas’ tyranny, and a Middle East free from genocidal Islamist terror.

