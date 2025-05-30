Because this sublime integration dream is fictional -it has never been achieved anywhere on planet earth- a fictional black population has now been manufactured to appear in TV, films, books and plays. History itself must be distorted to conform with its sick mythology. We are expected to look the other way as fictional black narratives are forced into schoolbooks, magazines and museums, not to mention a million explicitly anti-white websites littering the internet and proudly boosted by Google. It’s the biggest global disinformation campaign ever mounted and is rooted in a despicable attempt to erase the staggering, unique achievements of white culture.

Read more >