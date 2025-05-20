By now the whole world must have heard about the way in which the Episcopal Church (ECUSA) disgraced itself earlier this month. As I wrote last week, the Church withdrew from a longstanding arrangement that would require it to help resettle a group of 59 refugees who’d just been flown to the United States. True, these were refugees with a difference. Unlike most so-called refugees who have entered the U.S. in recent years, these ones were honest-to-God families – husbands, wives, and small children. Unlike other refugees, moreover, they arrived in the U.S. waving not the flag of their old country but the flag of their new one. Moreover, their gratitude was palpable. Their smiles were infectious. They gave every indication of being law-abiding, hard-working people who would be loyal American citizens and a boon to the U.S., not a burden.

