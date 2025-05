All this is caused and risked by Net Zero madness. Forget the nonsense about cyberattacks or sabotage – this is pure system failure based on the utter uselessness of renewables and the insane ideological pursuit of Net Zero. Nobody outside needs to sabotage this system – it’s been sabotaged by energy policy choices from within, simply because politicians joined the Climate Change Cult and listened to the Net Zero lunacy of Bill Gates.

