This is what had to happen. Suing the government itself is pointless. Even if there is a win, the people who did this to us feel no pain. They just print and distribute and carry on with the plan. Making the ministers responsible, personally feel the pain might actually have some minimal deterrent effect for tyrants and those who would transform our formerly Rule-of-Law nations into the neo-Marxist-fascist states they are so rapidly becoming.

But as a result, this lawyer got threats to her physical well being her proxy explains, and had to leave Canada and continues to operate out of France.

Read more >