Former President Donald Trump was rushed off stage with blood dripping on his face after gunshots rang out at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. One spectator at the rally is dead, and two are in serious condition.

The incident is being investigated as an assassination attempt, a source told Reuters. Trump, who said he was shot in the ear, told reporters in a late Saturday night email that "I will never surrender."

Secret Service Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement that the suspected shooter, who officials confirmed is dead, fired multiple shots toward the stage at approximately 6:15 p.m. He said the shooter was in an elevated position outside the rally.

Trump reached for his ear as noises erupted. Attendees at the rally began screaming as agents pushed Trump to the ground.

The former president was removed from the site by Secret Service, with his fist raised. Steven Cheung, Trump's spokesperson, confirmed in a statement that the former president is "fine" but saw doctors at an area medical facility.

The former president said in a statement that “It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country."