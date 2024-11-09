In short, Tommy is fine — so far. But he’s only served 15 days out of a sentence that will take nine months to finish. And he’s being kept in the prison’s “segregation unit”, known as being “down the block” in the UK, or “down the hole” in North America. In other words, it’s solitary confinement, where he’s locked in a small cell for 23.5 hours a day — with the other half hour being for a shower, where he is locked in, too. He’s only allowed to exercise two times a week. (By comparison, other prisoners, including murderers, get exercise four times a week.)

Welcome to the UK in 2024 — it’s more like 1984. We’re fighting against this charge, and in fact Tommy’s lawyers will be in court on Wednesday to fight back. So that’s my report: Tommy is safe, but he’s being kept in an unsustainable condition. We’ve turned up the legal heat on the prison and will probably end up suing them.

