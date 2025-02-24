Screaming protesters were allowed next to the Proud Boys and J6ers during their protest. It appears this entire event was a set-up. If Capitol Police were doing their job they would have removed these radical screaming protesters from the protest area. Instead, they allowed one woman to scream in people’s faces. Then Enrique swiped his hand to get this nutcase out of his face. That was all the police needed to arrest Enrique.

Watch the event: Begins around the 17-minute mark.

