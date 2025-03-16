Dr. Peter Kotlár, a Slovak physician, government commissioner, and MP drops bombshell investigation into DNA Contamination. The vaccinated are now officially GMO!! "I’m not afraid to say officially— a genetically modified organism.

"My primary task is to uphold the Constitution, and as a doctor, I have the duty and the right to protect the health of Slovak citizens. Yesterday, I also informed the U.S. Minister of Health and Human Services by letter, Mr. Robert Kennedy Jr., who confirmed receipt. Furthermore, the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Kash Patel and Pamela Bondi, the U.S. Attorney General, were also informed.

Read more >