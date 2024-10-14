One of many things Brigitte and I see eye to eye on is the need to throw political correctness out the window, so that’s exactly what we did! This interview is not for the weak of heart but it’s a very important discussion about politics, diplomacy, radical Islam, and the intersection of the three. A strong recommendation to watch this. You will definitely learn something, guaranteed. It’s just unfortunate that I had to end the interview early and abruptly when a siren went off warning me of an incoming missile from Yemen. There’s a first time for everything. Enjoy our conversation!!

