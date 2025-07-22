Britain's looming grooming gag
With public anger creating a tinderbox, the Starmer government is playing with fire
Just as with Brexit, Labour and the chattering classes are quite clueless within their smug echo chamber about the profound and dangerous disconnect between them and large numbers of ordinary people over this.
And as with Brexit, the disconnected feel their country has been taken away from them by an elite class that tars them with accusations of racism and Islamophobia if they object.