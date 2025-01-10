Not for the first time, Nigel Farage is prancing in Tommy Robinson’s footprints while claiming to blaze a trail. It takes some nerve to steal the thunder of a prophet, but Farage is fearless -so long as his victim is safely behind bars. In search of a headline Farage would nick the laces from Tommy’s shoes if they weren’t locked in a jail cell. But it’s the jealous sneer that reveals Nigel as the eternal shadow puppet. Preening for his beloved TV cameras, the Reform party leader refuses point blank to even acknowledge let alone praise the uniquely tormented political prisoner who gave up his freedom rather then embrace the lie of Islamic integration. Suddenly Nigel has discovered an England plagued by immigrant pedophile gang-rapists, and he wants the T-shirt, the medals and a round of applause.

It was Tommy Robinson -and for years no-one else of note- who hammered on the doors of mass media demanding that the epidemic of Pakistani pedophile gang-rape in England be exposed and purged from our shores. In return he was slandered, attacked, and repeatedly imprisoned under evermore absurd pretences. The modern left’s very own Emmanuel Goldstein, the mere mention of his name would conjure psychotic visions of swastika parties in the addled minds of BBC-level TV viewers. Yet none of Robinson’s activities were ever ‘far right’ -until the insane neo-liberals moved so far to the extreme left that the term itself was rendered meaningless. It was Tommy’s bad luck to be born in an era when liberal extremism was being force-fed to a generation of idle slackers indoctrinated into sheepish compliance.

Read more >