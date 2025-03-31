It is not too late for a genuine opposition -the one that exists in pockets and factions of desperation and disgust- to unite as our D-Day approaches. But that unity will be born of visceral anger and an unmistakable undercurrent of hate. Not the gay/race label-hatred beloved of uniparty media, but a primal, instinctive hatred of those who lie in our faces while looting our very souls. The street-clashes of June 2024 will pale into comparison with the open conflict coming soon to the British landscape. The curious thing about civil war is how suddenly the underclass eruption comes when no alternative is available. In the empire of lies we British inhabit in 2025, nothing is shrinking faster than our options. This will not be a summer of love.

Democracy is supposed to require consent but Britain’s regime does not even consult. This ramshackle elite -awarded a “landslide” with the support of less than one in five eligible voters- views the remaining 80+ percent as unworthy and undesirable. One in five being a number easily brought or bought. So, rejoice, proud communist -wealth is finally being redistributed. The Covid Party relocated half the British economy to foreign countries which now send us half their populations to mop up the rest. Never in the field of human farming have so many been fleeced by so few. Life membership of Yookay is free at the point of entry and the idle migrant army needs a lot of everything we British once had. So shut up and hand over whatever tax, pension, hospitals and hope you have left.

Is resistance futile? Does diversity shit in the street? Ordinary working people cannot afford to buy a house, a car, a holiday. Taxed at every breath, we are being priced out of every opportunity. Daily life has been complicated by design; with a plague of petty bureaucracies hobbling our plans to better ourselves. Unless you either hoard cash or launder drug-money, having a small business is financial suicide: ask any shopkeeper. Every conceivable financial activity now requires multiple state permissions to be granted in advance. Furthermore, permission to trade is only given as a temporary reward for obedience, subject to annual review. Allah forbid we dwell on what is being done to us. Navigating the shrinking alleyways of freedom is a full-time job in itself and the state is busy erecting a beeping, flashing digital cage around us.

Last week Bristol council sent a police-backed task-force into action in Barton Hill in the middle of the night. Residents were stunned, waking to find builders erecting solid barriers outside their homes under cover of darkness- behind a protective guard of cop-cars and vans, with police drones swirling overhead. “There was no thought about the people living outside the Barton Hill area that need access by car,” posted one local on the Barton Hill Facebook page. “Not only the family and careers of the elderly that live in the area, what about the people registered with the Wellspring Healthy Living Centre in Beam Street? My neighbour here in St. Anne's is recently widowed and totally reliant on his car and/or neighbours to get him to and from appointments.”

The purpose of this military-style manoeuvre? Residential streets being permanently closed to traffic as part of the increasingly deranged Net Zero agenda enforced by the county-council carbon-conmen. Like everything else in the climate hoax, the scheme has a name which achieves its opposite. The road-closure is part of the “East Bristol Liveable Neighborhood” program -which immediately made Beam Street less ‘liveable’. Protests erupted and politicians are claiming an “inquiry” will be held but nobody is fooled; the message is clear: You will comply; resistance is futile. This, by the way, in the same week our billionaire climate hoaxers ripped out over 20,000 acres of “protected” rainforest so they can be chauffeur-driven from the airport to their hog-moot at COP 30. The climate change paradigm: caging the sick and elderly while the super-rich gouge out roads for stretch limousines.

But in ultra-woke Bristol, no protest is complete without some rabid race-hustler grabbing the front page. The Daily Mail obliged by reporting: “Green-run Bristol City Council claims the blockades in Barton Hill, east Bristol, are anti-traffic and pollution measures but Somali and white working class locals fear it's a ploy to keep them away from the gaze of their posh neighbours.” Even supporters of the scheme have admitted the council is barricading the area off - which they say could lead to 'riots', turning the roads into a warzone. Other locals said the area was being turned into a 'segregated ghetto' that their posh white neighbours could avoid.” [Read full article HERE]

Observe Bristol and gaze upon your own futures, lost people of Britain. You can’t drive home but there are race riots on your doorstep. Cameras glare on every public building; microphones secreted into every device you buy. Everything you eat, drink or possess, every journey, meeting or membership, your enthusiasms, dislikes and desires are logged, counted and will be used against you in the non-stop drive for total control. Remember, you are reading these words courtesy of the click of a mouse or the press of your phone-finger. That motion has already been recorded.

The (pre-mass-migration) British way has always been self-effacing. Don’t rock the boat. But fear of standing out makes a habit of standing aside. Two decades ago, we opened the doors to europe and stepped out of the way. Now all the enemies are inside the gates but unlike the Greeks, these guys don’t come bearing gifts and they don’t need a wooden horse, just a rubber dinghy. They never stop -over 1200 newbies just last week- yet we remain stood politely to one side. In London, the easiest way to stand out in a crowd is to be white - but nothing else is easy for a native Londoner.

Freedom, it turns out, requires discipline and there are only two varieties available: the kind you impose on yourself or the kind forced on you by the state. If you don’t develop your own control mechanism you will be ruled by somebody else’s. We are not born with self-discipline; that has to be learned. Good parents teach their children how to control their own behaviour; how to concentrate the mind and exercise the brain. This is the discipline kids need to grow into worthwhile adults.

In ancient times (the 20th century) schools were places of active encouragement; children were trained how to to learn, how to solve problems. Now the education system exists only to insert selected concepts into young, defenceless minds. A menu of ‘correct’ ideas has been created, one that requires universal acceptance.

At the heart of this program, kids are urged to view sex as a recreational activity and all aspects of deviance are promoted. This double-whammy subverts any tendency towards self-discipline and neatly sidesteps parental authority. Don’t listen to your stupid, bigoted mother -we know better. By promoting self-indulgence at the very onset of puberty, the rogue state can engineer a population of weak-willed adults who will bend to authority from sheer habit. Removed from parental influence by this means, the school bonds children to the state instead of the family.

Against this backrgound, thrusting a half a million young, uneducated third-world males into the population is logical. These feckless chancers are already separated from their families, habitually undisciplined and 100% reliant on taxpayer handouts. It’s a bring and buy sale of tomorrow’s docile voters, paid for by the despised native citizens. Uneducated immigrants represent the baseline to which the native population must (by elite logic) be reduced. A ruling class can only be maintained in the presence of a relatively ignorant mass: kings need peasants.

In mockery of our former academic glories, the millions of teenage customers crammed into England’s ludicrously vast college/university matrix are simply sheep for shearing. Our current student population is the least educated in almost a century. My grandfathers - ordinary working-class Glasgow labourers- had shelves of fascinating books and a broad grasp of the world they inhabited. They would appear like Newton and Aristotle in the company of most British graduates in 2025.

In the aftermath of two hellish world wars the British working class became not just literate but actively politicised. The elite panicked and the school system was hastily reversed to counter the growing dangers of literacy and self-discipline. The genie of education had to be forced back into the bottle. The subsequent induction of millions foreigners looks insane to ordinary Brits, but makes perfect sense to the people-farmers counting the beans. If your population is a little too clued up, why not arrange for a new one?

Immigrants from failed states and brutal cultures bring other advantages for our elected dictators: a raised likelihood of violence and lawlessness. As overcrowded city streets grow more dangerous, decent people fester indoors, crime multiplies and the authorities have ample excuse to normalise police-state restrictions across the board. As demonstrated in Barton Hill, the guilty bait the trap for the innocent to be caged.

Of all european nations, Britain finds herself in the worst position as the volume of third world immigrants has already spiralled far beyond any possibility of economic support. With seemingly unlimited gifts on offer, the UK is still the last stop on the benefit-tourism gravy train, but not for much longer. Tolerance and faith in our institutions no longer exist for the majority. The ‘budgets’ declared in Parliament are meaningless exercises; debt is Britain’s only product. The only businesses above water in the UK are foreign-owned and taxless. Our political parties, lawcourts and councils are almost completely controlled by first or second-generation foreigners. We have been infiltrated; subverted and encircled. Only by a massive and immediate shift into mass deportations can the native British hope reclaim their own country.

Nevertheless, rallying around 7000 supporters on Saturday, ‘far-right’ imposter Nigel Farage declared yet again that if he is elected, deporting existing illegal immigrants and their families will never happen. Indeed, he has previously stated on camera that mass deportation “is politically impossible”. Instead, in his Prime Ministerial fantasy future, Farage promises deportation like jam tomorrow, quote: “Everyone who comes illegally will be deported,” said Nigel—and got the biggest standing ovation of the night.

Translation: The millions of illegals ALREADY HERE or on their way from now till 2029 are welcome to stay FOR EVER -plus their unending, ever-extending families of dependents, wives, children, second-cousins etc. “But when I become PM in four years time, steps will be taken…”

In other words, Farage subscribes to the identical, hollow doublespeak of -in descending order- David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and Kier Starmer. All of whom ditched their deportation plans the moment they entered Downing Street. When the same weasel words come from right, left and “far right” you can be sure the uniparty has your nation in a terminal choke-hold. Nigel’s lies are too old and stale; the Farage/Reform party is already doomed and the clock ticking down towards the last -and pivotal- election of the decade.

It is not too late for a genuine opposition -the one that exists in pockets and factions of desperation and disgust- to unite as our D-Day approaches. But that unity will be born of visceral anger and an unmistakable undercurrent of hate. Not the gay/race label-hatred beloved of uniparty media, but a primal, instinctive hatred of those who lie in our faces while looting our very souls. The street-clashes of June 2024 will pale into comparison with the open conflict coming soon to the British landscape. The curious thing about civil war is how suddenly the underclass eruption comes when no alternative is available. In the empire of lies we British inhabit in 2025, nothing is shrinking faster than our options. This will not be a summer of love.

Ian Andrew-Patrick

March 31 2025