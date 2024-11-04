In the days if not weeks to come, amid the post-election hurricane of outrage and disbelief that is guaranteed -whoever claims victory- we in Europe can only nod and prepare for the worst. One way or another, the thin end of the Pentagon’s imperial wedge will either advance or retreat from the slivers of real estate separating us from the eastern bears. The true victims of the Biden catastrophe -the last remaining citizens of Ukraine -should be on their knees praying for a Trump landslide. If that fails to materialise, all the poor bastards left in Kiev will be better off heading for the Mexican border pronto Tonto. To my American readers I will say only, please vote as if your lives depend on it.

