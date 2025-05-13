When I look at this woman towering over the crowds in Times Square, I see one thing and one thing only: an angry, entitled ghetto woman. This is the woman you’ve seen in viral videos – the McDonalds customer throwing a fit because her hash browns are cold; the gate agent refusing to let a Frontier Airlines passenger board his flight just because she has the power to do so. This is the nasty, slow-moving New York City Motor Vehicles Bureau clerk who hates having to be of service to anyone, even though that’s her job description. This is the abusive, foul-mouthed mother (played by Mo’Nique) in Precious. This is the lardass in short-shorts and flip-flops whose only exercise is getting into fistfights at airports. This is the flash-mob shoplifter who pushes a cart full of purses and perfumes out of a Nordstrom’s in L.A. while hurling profanities at anyone who gets in her way. This is the heroine of every hip-hop song containing the word ho.

