An alarming number of women who are fixated on accused child murderer Lindsay Clancy’s mental state really need to refocus and prioritize scheduling their own desperately needed psychological evaluations.

Clancy faces three first-degree murder charges for the strangulation deaths of her three children. She pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Among her supporters are those with broken brains and brittle hearts who downplay or ignore the horror those children suffered. And militant stalkers who utter death threats, targeting those who believe Clancy should be held criminally responsible.

Clancy’s defence argued she suffered postpartum psychosis and was overmedicated with a cocktail of prescription drugs. She was therefore not criminally responsible. A forensic toxicologist testified the concentration of antidepressants and antipsychotics in Clancy’s system was well below “toxic or suicidal” levels.

Prosecutors argued the murders were deliberate and premeditated.

The details are gruesome. Court heard Clancy sent her husband Patrick Clancy on errands in September 2023, then herded her children into a death chamber — the basement of their Massachusetts home.

She allegedly tied exercise bands around their necks and strangled them — one after another — until the life flowed out of Dawson, 3, and Cora, 5. Eight-month-old Callan, who suffered brain injuries, was taken off life support three days later.

Tightening those bands took strength and determination. When Clancy attempted suicide, the knife cuts to her neck were superficial. Some cuts to her wrists required sutures; others were closed with Steri-Strips. None were deep enough to slice muscle, arteries, or tendons. She then jumped out of a second-story window and was left paralyzed.

Seasoned police officers at the crime scene openly wept for those children.

But women took to the streets with signs reading “Lindsay was in Shambles” and “Peace for Lindsay.”

They all professed intent to call attention to legitimate women’s mental health issues. However, among them prowled fanatical feminist bullies and domestic terrorists who viciously targeted those who believe murdered children deserve justice above all else.

They always wear pink to express solidarity while suffering the laughable delusion that the girlie colour symbolizes empowerment.

Their ridiculous pink hats and shirts cannot camouflage those broken brains and brittle hearts.

A mistrial was declared on September 4 by Judge William Sullivan because the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision.

Juror Michael Desronvil refused to be pressured by the other 11 jurors to acquit Lindsay, who remains in a psychiatric facility.

Desronvil remains in hiding in a secure location after being doxxed, peppered with death threats, and forced to protect his harassed family. His problem?

“He had the hardest time getting off the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children,” said a fellow female juror casually. How did something like that pass jury selection?

Two female prosecutors are also targeted.

A status hearing was held Tuesday in Plymouth Superior Court in Massachusetts to determine if Clancy will be retried. The next hearing is November 2.

Clancy’s defence lawyer Kevin Reddington shocked the court by arguing there was no “evidence that she did this” and “there’s no evidence that she admitted she did this.”

At a pretrial hearing last June, he said: “She takes responsibility. She, as the kids say, she owns it. She’s not running away from anything here.”

Despite that, some accused Patrick Clancy of killing the children he bought Skittles for but never got to give them. Instead, the distraught father removed bands from their necks.

Illinois mother of four Corie Walsh, who was “very invested” in the Clancy trial, believed the conspiracy theories. Walsh was “freaking out” online about his alleged guilt, mere hours before she hung her two-year-old son Barrett from a rafter in the basement of the Frankfurt, Illinois home on September 1.

Barrett was pronounced dead in the hospital. Walsh cut herself with a knife.

She’s charged with first-degree murder and pleaded not guilty on September 24. Her defence? She suffered a “brief psychotic disorder” from postpartum psychosis.

Those who carelessly spread lies that influenced Walsh have blood on their hands. They’ll never be held accountable.

The same can’t be said for those who targeted Desronvil.

His lawyer Edward Paltzik said anyone who doxxed, threatened, or defamed the juror with vitriol will face lawsuits.

“Rest assured that the evil people who have so viciously attacked this American Hero and Champion of Justice will be held accountable to the maximum extent of the law and beyond,” said Paltzik.

“In the meantime, though, he has persevered and remains utterly unbroken thanks to his devout Catholic Faith. As a devoted father and man of God, he will not be defeated or shattered by the wicked who wish harm upon him.”

Good. Hunt them all down. Hold them accountable. Show no mercy.

It’s past time to stand up to feminist bullies who peddle evil as good and downplay the murder of children.

Women are by far statistically the worst predatory threat to children. Their sick mindset began as a slow creep decades ago.

They’re part of activist Gloria Steinem’s legacy. She recently died at age 92. She’s gone. But the destructive ideology this feminist has pushed since the 1960s continues to spread like a turbo cancer.

Some hail Steinem as a champion of women’s rights. Her biggest achievement was fighting for reproductive freedom, a deceptively gentle term for abortion, which manifested into genocide.

Steinem died peacefully in her sleep. That mercy hasn’t been afforded to 63 million US babies and millions in Canada — with more daily — who suffered painful dismemberment when ripped from wombs since abortion was decriminalized thanks to Steinem’s shameless activism.

“We are the women our parents warned us against, and we are proud,” Steinem once said.

Steinem and feminists of her ilk professed to champion women’s rights. These charlatans attacked, mocked, and marginalized women who remained devoted to their faith, supported the traditional family, refused to vilify masculine strength, and rejected murdering babies.

It continues. Today’s movement has become more unhinged, increasingly inhumane.

Feminists have an insatiable appetite for pushing boundaries. Abortion started with restrictions.

In August, women gathered around Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey’s cauldron — sorry, desk — as she signed a bill into law that joined 10 states and Canada in lifting all restrictions on abortion.

It’s allowed up to the day of delivery. Some call it reproductive rights and patient protection. Killing fully developed babies is legalized murder.

Those women cheered and applauded.

But feminists say males are toxic.

Heroes like juror Desronvil are considered toxic. We desperately need more of his kind of unrepentant toxicity.

Considering the history of feminists pushing boundaries to extremes, it’s fair to ask what they’ll conjure up next if Clancy gets away with murdering her children.

Written by Linda Slobodian

Western Standard/October 1, 2026