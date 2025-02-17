A bombshell report out of Canada. Investigative reporter Sam Cooper has uncovered the connection from the Trudeau government through the Liberal Party, Chinese fentanyl, and how this all ties, together with the Liberal Party in Canada profiting off of the fentanyl crisis.
Discussion about this post
No posts
The Hogue Report was a report about foreign interference inquiry that basically went nowhere.
I see that YouTube has taken down the video. Censoring is a real thing. The self-appointed know-it-alls want Canadians to know no truth, especially truth that conveniently incriminatesthe know-it-alls.