Robinson has been the architect of his own downfall occasionally; he is a flawed character and can come across as uncouth. He was not the catalyst of the Southport riots. It was the killing of three little girls allegedly by a second-generation migrant, being ignored for decades on mass immigration and on the cover-up of the grooming gangs for more than 20 years. Sir Keir Starmer has done nothing to reduce tensions: in fact the opposite. The rough ‘justice’ of 24-hour courts and vicious sentences for social media posts, while paedophiles and violent criminals are being released, is pouring 105-octane fuel on the fire.

