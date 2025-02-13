Major Russ Cooper (Ret'd) addresses the gender identity and conversion therapy conundrum that Canada now finds itself in. What to do as the Trump Administration resets the table? Can Canada remain committed to current "affirmation" policies when it comes to the gender transitioning of our kids and grandkids? How can it do so as America and Europe turn away from newly declared dangerous practices? Strap in for some tight maneuvering as some difficult questions are raised!

Listen here >