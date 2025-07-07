ACT! For Canada

ACT! For Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
21m

Here's a narrative that is more on target than Carpay's book:

https://reinfoquebec.ca/lettre-ouverte-au-barreau-du-quebec/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 ACT! For Canada
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture