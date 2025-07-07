Major Russ Cooper (Ret'd) delves deep into John Carpay's recent best selling book, "Corrupted by Fear: How the Charter was betrayed and what Canadians can do about it". As the President and founder of the Justice Center for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), John notes that Canada's institutions and judiciary, as evidenced by their imposed Wuhan virus pandemic measures, are tracking perilously close to the paths trod by the fascists of the early 20th century. Time for Canadians to stand up and put ideology back in its place? Where the sun doesn't shine?

