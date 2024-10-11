This week's update sees a bad moon rising over the nation of Canada as it shape-shifts from a strong and free Western liberal democracy into a centrally planned monstrosity. It's as though we've become our own "Wolf Man" movie from 1941 as our formerly representative government grows fangs and claws all the better to rip away our individual rights and freedoms. Anyone see the silver bullets?

Please make sure to sign the C3RF petition c-5160 against Bill C-63

