The world’s oldest hatred usually has the good manners to wear a disguise. It trusses itself up as ‘anti-Zionism’, or drapes itself in the pious rags of ‘foreign-policy critique’, or decorates itself with whispers about the hand-rubbing bankers ruining our lives. It’s a coward’s game of slippery euphemisms. Until, that is, someone gets so drunk on digital clout that they drop the mask entirely and let the ancient malice grin in broad daylight. Step forward Calvin Robinson: cosplay cleric, serial attention-seeker and Jew-hater.

Robinson, the British-born pantomime priest of the whackjob right, laid bare the bile of anti-Semitism this week when he said the solution to America’s moral crisis is ‘driving out the Jews’. He was appearing on a crank American podcast with like-minded chinless freaks. ‘We can talk about mass deportation of Mohammedans’ – he means Muslims – ‘and other peoples that are contradictory to our own way of life in Christendom’, he said. But ‘driving out the Jews is the answer’. This suspect race is ‘disproportionately represented in all the key areas that are subverting our culture… and that needs to end’. We should banish the parasites to Israel, he said.

It’s the unoriginality of Robinson’s racial hatred that is most striking. He fancies himself as a countercultural discoverer of the truth about the Jews when in fact he is little more than a supine ventriloquist’s dummy for a millennia-old pathology. He might peddle his spiritual filth in the digital highway but it comes right from the 12th-century gutter. For as long as tragic, spineless men have needed someone to blame for their own moral decay, the Jew has served as the ultimate alibi. The toxic superstition of the Dark Ages was that ‘they’ were poisoning wells, curdling milk and unleashing the pox. The fever-swamp fantasy of the digital age is that ‘they’ are pumping out porn, bankrolling radical feminism and orchestrating our cultural collapse. Different century, same evil: our moral ruination is not our doing but the Jews’.

The abject moral cowardice of the anti-Semite, his snivelling, thumb-sucking compulsion to pin every homegrown problem on a wicked alien cabal, was writ large in Robinson’s rant. They’ve got their grubby mitts all over ‘Hollywood [and] music’, which they use to ‘subvert our culture’, he said. They conspire to ‘change our culture’ and make it less Christian, he continued, as his fellow fools nodded along. One of the other guests piped up that Pope Pius V told ‘all of the Jews in Rome that you have this amount of time to get out of here and if you don’t, I’m executing you’. And maybe we need a similar strategy against ‘the Jews in America’ who ‘flagrantly throw in [our] face their hatred of Western civilisation’.

It’s brave of people peddling the most irrational, truthless, bovine and unenlightened bigotry in history to accuse others of hating civilisation, I’ll give them that. The threat to our civilisational virtues comes not from Jews but from the empire of conspiracism and its idiot acolytes who blame the Jews, the Jewish State, Jewish finance or some other Jewish thing for our every moral crisis. It is the great lethal deflection – a poison-tipped smoke bomb designed to keep the gullible and gutless staring at a phantom enemy while their social order carries on unravelling. Anti-Semitism is perfectly embodied in the half-hilarious, half-dystopic vision of bone-idle men whining about Jews on a podcast rather than building anything of even remote value – Jew hate as the comfort blanket of every useless prick in history.

How does this happen? How does someone like Robinson, who just a few years ago was trading in pretty normal conservative contrarianism, end up calling for a 1492-style expulsion of Jews from the United States? In many ways, Robinson is a case study in the making of a modern Jew-hater. In the past, pre-internet, a man’s descent into the cesspit of Jew hate naturally happened out of sight: in hushed rectories, smoke-filled parlours or mud-caked alehouses in which peasants wondered out loud if the Jews made their crops fail. Now we can see the slow-motion forging of Jew hatred. Now we can watch, in real time, post by squalid post, the insipid spread of this ancient contagion and the precise mechanics by which it captures and consumes a human soul.

Robinson was relatively normal once. He skulked on the outskirts of British right-wing punditry. He was pro-Brexit and anti-lockdown. He regularly popped up as an anti-woke talking head on channels like Talk TV and GB News. He ended up hosting his own show on GB News – Calvin’s Common Sense Crusade – in which he would hold forth on woke lunacy in the fancy-dress vestments of whatever fringe church he’d most recently joined. He was let go by GB News after publicly backing his friend Laurence Fox, who was sacked for sexist remarks he made on Dan Wootton’s show. (Fox very clearly does not share Robinson’s views about Jews.)

Back then, some of Robinson’s views were fine. Many will have agreed when he said Black Lives Matter was ‘clearly a con’. Other views, if we’re being generous, were more ‘edgy’. He slammed the Church of England for being obsessed with ‘woke’ issues like gay marriage, which he called ‘sacramental sodomy’. In the wake of that viral clip in which Scotland’s one-time first minister Humza Yousaf called out the whiteness of the Scottish ruling class, Robinson said Yousaf ‘clearly hates white people’. It was all a little loud, boorish and sometimes a tad unhinged, but it fell within the bounds of culture-war banter. But then something changed. And we saw it changing.

Robinson started to drift into conspiracism. In 2024, he announced he was leaving Britain because he feared being assassinated by an ‘anonymous Mohammedan’ or arrested by Keir Starmer’s ‘Satanic’ government. Behold the staggering narcissism of the digital victim cult, where every Z-list pundit fancies himself a hunted prophet. It was in the US that his self-styled priestly politics curdled into something bleaker, more brutal. Marinating in the echo chamber of the fringe right, the hinterlands of MAGA where Trump is loathed for his friendship with the Jewish State, Robinson’s digital contrarianism boiled into a toxic broth of messianic delusion and eventually anti-Semitism.

In January 2025, the Michigan church he joined revoked his priest’s licence after he appeared to give an Elon Musk-style ‘Nazi salute’ at the National Pro-Life Summit in Washington, DC. Yet even as recently as then, Robinson was noisily denying he had a problem with Jews. In response to the salute controversy, he said he was not an anti-Semite. He said he did not intend his gesture to be ‘a joke at the expense of WWII, nor an admission of my membership in the Nationalist [sic] Socialist Party’. Yet something twisted was brewing. His one-time obsession with ‘Mohammedans’ was giving way to an obsession with Jews. He tumbled ever further into the unlighted moral cavern of Jew scapegoating.

He started posting about the problem of ‘Talmudic Judaism’. It’s perverted and anti-Christ, he said. By the end of 2025, he was vomiting out the conspiracy theory that Jews are devoted to subverting the West’s soul. ‘There are too many perverted Jews running society’, he said. ‘We see the porn industry run by Jews. We see Hollywood run by Jews. We see the music industry run by Jews… And it’s all perverted. It’s subverting our culture.’ Within a couple of months he had been tempted into the darkest well of all: Holocaust minimisation. On X, he shared (inaccurate) Grok figures that purported to compare the number of Brits still alive from the Second World War with the number of Jews who survived the Holocaust. ‘The math ain’t mathing’, he wrote – bright, bloody red meat for every online lowlife who thinks the Holocaust was exaggerated or didn’t happen.

Robinson’s journey speaks to the iron law of conspiracism. Left to fester, fed enough algorithmic paranoia, fattened by the hollow applause of the equally cowardly, the conspiratorial worldview always ends with the same cry: ‘It was the Jews.’ Indeed, in September this year Robinson tweeted: ‘It is the Jews. It has always been the Jews. Not all of them, but always them.’ He had completed his journey. This was always going to be the final destination of the man whose lockdown scepticism morphed into vaccine conspiracism, and whose criticism of Islamism became an all-consuming dread of ‘Mohammedans’, and who convinced himself that he was a media martyr of dark forces out to kill or imprison him. Conspiracism cannot survive on vague shadows forever. Sooner or later, it needs a face, a bloodline, a name for the secret monstrous subverter of our liberties and our lives. And right on cue, the ghosts of history whisper a name in the conspiracist’s ear: the Jew. ‘It’s the Jews’ is the final boss of the idiot religion of conspiracism, the magic answer that spares weak men the hard task of pursuing truth and mending morality.

Across the crank right, the Jew has become the voodoo doll of the morally inadequate. The demon that every loser, freak, virgin, tosser, bigot and twat can blame for his own moral and personal crises. The most striking quality of anti-Semitism, said the great historian Paul Johnson, is that it doesn’t only destroy its target, the Jews – it also destroys its host. It is ‘self-destructive’, he said, ‘of societies and governments as much as individuals’. We see this daily in the feverish consumption of young minds by the self-exculpating cult of Jew hate. Witness Candace Owens’s descent from culture-war warrior to Jew dreader, or the nightly propagation of anti-Semitism by neo-fascist midget Nick Fuentes. These people burn their own souls at the altar of an ancient lie. In their rush to expose the Jews, they expose nothing more than their own intellectual retardation and moral putrefaction.

The richest farce is the anti-Semites’ belief that they are speaking truth to power. Watch them puff out their chests in front of their ring-lights, declaring to the world that they have uncovered a ‘forbidden truth’. In reality, they are grovelling with sickening obsequiousness before the oldest, dustiest tyranny of history. Their every talking point was manufactured for them by the blood-libel priests, Tsarist thugs and Nazi propagandists of the past. Far from a free thinker, the modern anti-Semite is a meat puppet jerked this way and that by dead demagogues – a slave to an ancient animus that refuses to die despite its unholy truthlessness.

And it’s not just the crank right. The woke left is knee-deep in the same sewer, though it has the bourgeois manners to spray a little air freshener on the moral stench. What the bigoted right says about ‘the Jews’, the left says about ‘the Zios’ – that they are a uniquely immoral menace, a threat to global morality itself, their bony fingers stretching everywhere from the internet to the West’s citadels of foreign policymaking.

This is the pincer movement of 21st-century anti-Semitism. The far right wants Jews driven out of the West – the far left wants them driven out of Israel. The far right thinks they are non-white subverters of Christian values – the far left says they are the hyper-white usurpers of ‘human rights’. The far right sees them as the poison in the well of traditional morality – the far left sees them as the genocidal pox of world affairs. Both sides see in the Jew an explanation for a world they can neither control nor comprehend. Both sides treat the Jew as the sin-eater of their own moral failings. It is obscene. Saving civilisation requires not the expulsion of Jews but the ruthless exposure of their haters as the most craven, cowardly and dangerous frauds of our time.

Writer: Brendan O’Neill

Spiked online/November 21, 2026

Image: Yad Vashem Archives / Reuters