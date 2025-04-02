It is right for the US State Department and JD Vance to warn the UK that censorship is antithetical to freedom, democracy, and societal flourishing: ‘Good relations with the US are key for our economic and military security. Criminal prosecutions for silent prayer and offers of consensual conversation are not only illiberal, but also irresponsible’. I fear however he is set for disappointment. The British Government’s response has been predictably tin-eared and arrogant.

