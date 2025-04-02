Can the US halt British suppression of free speech?
It is right for the US State Department and JD Vance to warn the UK that censorship is antithetical to freedom, democracy, and societal flourishing: ‘Good relations with the US are key for our economic and military security. Criminal prosecutions for silent prayer and offers of consensual conversation are not only illiberal, but also irresponsible’. I fear however he is set for disappointment. The British Government’s response has been predictably tin-eared and arrogant.