Whatever the reasons for the Liberal victory and the consequent and imminent collapse of a nation, Canada is now enmeshed in the fifth act of its political and economic tragedy. According to a news release by Fitch Ratings, one of the "Big Three" credit rating agencies, alongside Moody's and Standard & Poor's, Canada is in deep doodoo. Just one day after Carney was elected, the agency warned that Carney’s economic policies point to “considerable fiscal loosening that would exacerbate already expanding fiscal deficits.”
Canada is finished. It will go on for a time relying on inertia, not momentum, but it is demonstrably running down. Game, Set, and Match.
If I was Carney, I'd have politely got up in front of the cameras and turned to Trump and said; "Mr. President, I came to Washington for the purpose of meeting and discussing the various relationships between Canada and the US with you. I did not come here to be insulted or bullied. When you feel you are able to entertain a mature discussion without abuse or indignity toward myself or my country feel free to call. Thank you all for your hospitality. Have a very nice day...." and walk off......leaving Trump sitting there in front of the cameras. Sometimes you have to bully the bully....... Trump's arrogance is offensive.
Imagine if Carney suggested the US become a province of Canada? How insulting would that be to Americans and Trump. So it is ok to insult Canadians....
Pierre P. lost the election all by himself even with any election fraud.... Carney should grow a pair of balls...