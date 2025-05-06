ACT! For Canada

ACT! For Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SirJeremyTheBald's avatar
SirJeremyTheBald
10h

If I was Carney, I'd have politely got up in front of the cameras and turned to Trump and said; "Mr. President, I came to Washington for the purpose of meeting and discussing the various relationships between Canada and the US with you.  I did not come here to be insulted or bullied.  When you feel you are able to entertain a mature discussion without abuse or indignity toward myself or my country feel free to call.  Thank you all for your hospitality.  Have a very nice day...." and walk off......leaving Trump sitting there in front of the cameras. Sometimes you have to bully the bully....... Trump's arrogance is offensive.

Imagine if Carney suggested the US become a province of Canada? How insulting would that be to Americans and Trump. So it is ok to insult Canadians....

Pierre P. lost the election all by himself even with any election fraud.... Carney should grow a pair of balls...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 ACT! For Canada
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture