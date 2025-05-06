Whatever the reasons for the Liberal victory and the consequent and imminent collapse of a nation, Canada is now enmeshed in the fifth act of its political and economic tragedy. According to a news release by Fitch Ratings, one of the "Big Three" credit rating agencies, alongside Moody's and Standard & Poor's, Canada is in deep doodoo. Just one day after Carney was elected, the agency warned that Carney’s economic policies point to “considerable fiscal loosening that would exacerbate already expanding fiscal deficits.”

Canada is finished. It will go on for a time relying on inertia, not momentum, but it is demonstrably running down. Game, Set, and Match.

