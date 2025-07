As U.S.-Canada trade relations deteriorate, Canadian Army veteran Lloyd Leugner discusses communism in Canada, now led by globalist Mark Carney or "Marx Carnage," as various local governments ban American-Christian musician Sean Feucht from performing and bring people to Christ. Montreal police even raided a church where he was supposed to perform. Leugner predicts secession by more conservative areas of Canada, such as Alberta.

