Despite documented links to extremist and terrorist entities, many of these groups continue to maintain their legitimate status in Canada. By way of example, newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered remarks at an Eid al-Adha celebration in Ottawa on June 6, 2025 hosted by the Muslim Association of Canada (MAC). The same organization that, as outlined in the report, has received millions of dollars in funding from Qatar Charity, which has been tied to Hamas and al-Qaeda. MAC has also provided funding to IFRAN-Canada, which has been listed as a terrorist organization in Canada since 2014 for sending C$14.6 million to Hamas.

