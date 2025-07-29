ACT! For Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vinnieboombots's avatar
Vinnieboombots
3h

So sad what they have Allowed in a once happy, healthy, clean, connected, safe, affordable society.

Richard Courtemanche's avatar
Richard Courtemanche
1h

Indeed, these disrespectful intruders are well organized, committed, financed and supported by our Marxist government, at least in its indifference. All the Canadian feel-good marketing is fake.

