The moral superiority, which Peterson has long decried among Canadians, has been nauseatingly evident in the governments of the Trudeaux, père et fils. The Liberal future looks no better because the promise of Mark Carney is to enhance the rottenness of policies dreamed up by the World Economic Forum. Indeed, unlike Justin, who simply swallowed their dreams, Carney helped weave them: stakeholder capitalism (formerly known as socialism), diversity, equity, and inclusion (formerly known as racism), and global degrowth. The whole ball of mud.

