We are a broken country. Everyone who understands the world knows this. The only people who don’t are deluded Canadian socialists, which is to say our entire elite and all our “knowledge class”. Dissent is ignored. Or jailed. We are a profoundly silenced country. I only grew when I left the country after graduate school. I know what it is to live a full life, to expand and discover and express myself without fear. My fellow Canadians do not. They are effectively serfs and slaves for a vile autocratic regime that has sucked every good thing out of them and destroyed it.

Read more >