Violent clashes break out in Montreal as anti-Israel protestors set cars ablaze and burn Netanyahu effigy. But go ahead, Mr. Prime Minister, keep letting in more and more Muslim invaders posing as asylum seekers, while threatening to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu.

The protests quickly turned violent as demonstrators threw small explosives and pieces of metal at police officers. Others began committing deliberate vandalism, smashing storefronts with hammers and wooden planks, while also setting cars on fire.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was enjoying a Taylor Swift concert in Toronto.

