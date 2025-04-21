As Canadians head toward the April 28th election, the nation faces challenges from rising globalist agendas that lie at the heart of recently installed Prime Minister and Liberal leader Mark Carney’s platform. At the same time, Islam is gaining ground, exploiting the very cracks in Western society that globalism widens: the erosion of borders and public order, the collapse of cultural identity, the silencing of dissent, and the normalization of antisemitism.
This is not the Canada I grew up in. People were free, healthy happy hard working open, assimilated contributed. So sad what they have done. Can you imagine what it’s like being Jewish or having a Jewish sounding name and not be Jewish, or coming very soon being a Christian. Why import people who hate me? Why indoctrinate young people in “education” just bs propaganda. So sad.