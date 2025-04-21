As Canadians head toward the April 28th election, the nation faces challenges from rising globalist agendas that lie at the heart of recently installed Prime Minister and Liberal leader Mark Carney’s platform. At the same time, Islam is gaining ground, exploiting the very cracks in Western society that globalism widens: the erosion of borders and public order, the collapse of cultural identity, the silencing of dissent, and the normalization of antisemitism.

Mark Carney’s globalist agenda and the rise of Islam are reshaping Canada—eroding its national identity, silencing dissent, and fueling antisemitism. The upcoming election on April 28th will determine whether this transformation continues, or if Canadians push back to reclaim national control and confront the rising tide of antisemitism and moral collapse.

Read more >