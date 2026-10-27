Action4Canada founder and director Tanya Gaw and team member Sondra met with Oklahoma State Senator Shane Jett to discuss their shared concerns about growing hostility toward Christians and the Jewish community, threats to Canadians’ freedoms and Christian inheritance, and the strain on the North American alliance.

Following that meeting, Senator Jett and Action4Canada collaborated on a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney, calling on him to honour his oath, uphold the public trust and restore Canada’s longstanding relationship with the United States.

Read and Print the Letter HERE.

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