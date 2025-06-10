Canada’s Holocaust Memorial Vandalized With Red Paint, Police Investigating
This act does nothing to bring peace to the Middle East
The monument, that commemorates the six million Jewish lives murdered during the Holocaust, and the millions of other victims of Nazi Germany, sits on Wellington Street where many government buildings including Parliament Hill are located, was splashed with red paint and the words “Feed me” written on it. “It is an act of vile antisemitism and a hate crime. Full stop. This is a disgusting display of Jew Hatred in our nation’s capital.”