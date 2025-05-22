A quiet but powerful force is at work, altering the foundations of Canadian society. Marxist ideologies are being woven into the fabric of our institutions, changing our nation from the inside out. It is controversial to claim that movements like BLM, LGBTQ, Feminism, PostColonialism, and Environmental Justice are connected, let alone Marxist. However, this article will reveal their deceptive and subversive nature, showing they all lead to one place: Communism, which is indistinguishable from mass slavery.

In the 20th century, Communism overtook the Eastern world. The citizens of Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, North Korea, Afghanistan, Africa, Czechoslovakia, and many more nations were brutally victimized, leaving over 100 million bodies in the wake of Marxism applied politically.

