Carney is now the figurehead tasked with reshaping Canada’s identity — and he’s doing it by redefining Canadian values through an Islamic lens. What Carney failed to mention in his address is that Eid al-Adha is a celebration of total submission to Allah. And whereas Judaism moved away from animal sacrifice, Islam to this day marks Eid al-Adha with mass ritual slaughter.

And if equating Muslim values with Canadian ones weren’t offensive enough, Carney delivered his Eid address at the Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) in Ottawa — an organization with deep, well documented ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, a global jihadist movement committed to reviving the Islamic caliphate and uniting the Muslim world under Islamic rule.

