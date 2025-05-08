ACT! For Canada

ACT! For Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J B's avatar
J B
6h

The enemy within. It’s appalling that Trump endorsed this swamp creature. Unless Trump has an ace in his sleeve to take carney down including this whole globalist elite cult.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
J B's avatar
J B
6h

The enemy within. It’s appalling that Trump endorsed this swamp creature. Unless Trump has an ace in his sleeve to take carney down including this whole globalist elite cult.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 ACT! For Canada
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture