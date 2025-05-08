“Mark Carney isn’t just Canada’s new prime minister — he’s the Great Reset’s man in Ottawa, and he has his sights set on more than just the Canadian economy.” Meanwhile, If anyone doubts Canadian PM Mark Carney’s years long association with the WEF even before founder Klaus Schwab’s April 1, 2025 ‘retirement’, they should go to the WEF website, and search for the more than 334 results for Mark Carney.

The WEF’s wicked new political leader Prime Minister Mark Carney is coming for the U.S., its president and its dollar. The Carney-led WEF is not stopping there—but is coming for the entire Western World.

Read more >