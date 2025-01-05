In the end, Justin Trudeau’s initial promise of “sunny ways” was about as authentic as his mother’s commitment to “loving.” Not every son, of course, responds in the same way to an irresponsible and narcissistic mother, but none, as David Solway notes, escapes her influence. What is certain is that the poorly-mothered son of feminism who became Canada’s Prime Minister was one of the least tolerant, most divisive rulers Canada has ever had.
What a fool. To busy virtue signalling, to actually do any to help its citizens be healthy safe or prosper. To stop importing people who hate me. To force, coerce, mandate and propagandize dangerous concoctions, then offer euthanasia to get rid of those affected by their poorly thought out policies (and so they can take people’s hard earned pensions and waste elsewhere, like free hotels for those who hate me).
I finally figured it out, to anger a conservative, lie to them, to anger a liberal, tell them the Truth!