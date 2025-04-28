ACT! For Canada

ACT! For Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane's avatar
Diane
1d

Lets hope that Canadians can remember the destroyed Canada we live in. What amazes me is not one word in this election regarding the Covid Bio Weapons. The only party is the Peoples Party that has Ax the Vax. Liberals and Conservatives play tag and are basically the same. As I have always believed the government is nothing but a Legal Mafia. So who will bring Canada back? I vote for Conservatives with the Peoples Party as the opposition

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 ACT! For Canada
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture