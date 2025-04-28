You’ve probably heard this term: The “lost Liberal decade.” It refers to the 10-year period that begins with the 2015 election of Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; a ten-year period that just happens to coincide with virtually everything about Canada getting worse.

In sum, the economy is worse, crime is worse, public services are worse, affordability is worse — and there’s a whole galaxy of niche indicators, such as firearms incidents, refugee backlogs, even life expectancy, that are worse than they’ve ever been.

Read more >