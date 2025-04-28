Canada's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad decade. The numbers prove it
If Canada had stuck to 2015 trends, we'd all be $4,200 richer per year, and thousands killed by crime, drugs and health shortages would still be alive
You’ve probably heard this term: The “lost Liberal decade.” It refers to the 10-year period that begins with the 2015 election of Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; a ten-year period that just happens to coincide with virtually everything about Canada getting worse.
In sum, the economy is worse, crime is worse, public services are worse, affordability is worse — and there’s a whole galaxy of niche indicators, such as firearms incidents, refugee backlogs, even life expectancy, that are worse than they’ve ever been.
Lets hope that Canadians can remember the destroyed Canada we live in. What amazes me is not one word in this election regarding the Covid Bio Weapons. The only party is the Peoples Party that has Ax the Vax. Liberals and Conservatives play tag and are basically the same. As I have always believed the government is nothing but a Legal Mafia. So who will bring Canada back? I vote for Conservatives with the Peoples Party as the opposition