Barry Neufeld is now in his seventies. His troubles began in 2017. This was when he discovered a new gender-identity curriculum for kids coming down the pike in his school district of Chilliwack, BC. This was the year that the SOGI (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity) 123 programme was implemented in public schools across the province, with the aim of making classrooms more ‘inclusive’ for LGBT-identified kids. An elderly school trustee who questioned trans ideology has been subjected to a legal witch-hunt.

Neufeld is an imperfect hero, who is still embroiled in an unjust, nonsensical legal battle. He could be any of us Canadians, should we allow Trudeau to barrel forward with his attempts to silence online ‘hate speech’. If we wish to protect our own right to speak critically, or even offensively, about government policy – online or off – it is in our interest to support Neufeld. He must win his fight to speak rudely and never hold his peace.

