The U.S. is starting to impose tariffs as part of its “America First” agenda, aimed at revitalizing domestic manufacturing and correcting trade imbalances worldwide. This move has triggered a trade war with Canada, reshaping economic relations between the two nations. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith joins PragerU CEO Marissa Streit to discuss the broader impact of these tariffs. She also highlights Alberta’s energy abundance, challenges posed by federal regulations, and the province’s commitment to protecting children’s innocence and defending parental rights.

Listen here >