Now he wonders if he will survive the Islamic takeover of Canada? Gad Saad talks about how quickly large-scale immigration of Muslims from Islamic countries can change the culture of Western societies for the worse. Saad say that immigrants like himself, who have lived without the virtues of the West—virtues like freedom of speech and thought, reason and liberalism—uniquely understand what’s at stake now in Western cultural and political life. as the negative effects of mass Muslim immigration take hold there.

