American army surrendering at Fort Detroit, 1812

Donald Trump may be a bully and a braggart but he doesn’t know who we are; he hasn’t studied history; and he does not know who he is dealing with. Canadians are known worldwide for being a peace loving and overly polite people but like a great Canadian bear, or a great Canadian moose, if you poke us and threaten our family, you will wish you hadn’t.

Canadians, do not forget that we settled one of the harshest lands and climates in the world. We carved a honourable civilization out of a forbidding wilderness we have become a benevolent home to the peoples of the world. And, yes, honour be given to our native peoples. Together, we are a tough people of a tough land.

We have been the fiercest and most committed soldiers the world has ever known! In the War of 1812, we defeated an American army ten times our size and we set fire to their government building—that is why today it is called the ‘White House”. In the brutal wars of WWI and WWII we demonstrated incredible acts of bravery, courage and heroism. And yes, American soldiers showed up at the end of those wars but claimed the victory nonetheless.

Our corrupt politicians, civilian traitors, fifth columns and foreign infiltrators may have decimated our economy and our military but our real army is burning in the heart, and flowing in the blood, of every Canadian man, woman and child. Trump, you and your immoral, murderous nation, can not defeat us. We have God on our side! God has long left your evil nation! Yes, the glory has departed!

If you have any ideas for some catchy memes or bumper stickers, etc. please let us know in the comments below . . .